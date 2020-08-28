Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s (CM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $63.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotia Howard Weill reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

CM opened at $79.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $46.45 and a 12 month high of $87.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.61. The stock has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.02.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.53. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 12.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,859 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 342.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 7,451 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth approximately $12,920,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.26% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

