Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Issues Earnings Results

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.53, Briefing.com reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 14.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 EPS.

CM stock opened at $79.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.61. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $46.45 and a fifty-two week high of $87.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.02.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cfra boosted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotia Howard Weill reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Monday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $63.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

