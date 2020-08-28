Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cabaletta Bio Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of DSG3-CAART, DSG3/1-CAART, MuSK-CAART and FVIII-CAART which are in clinical stage. Cabaletta Bio Inc. is based in Philadelphia, United States. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cabaletta Bio from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

NASDAQ:CABA opened at $10.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $272.85 million and a PE ratio of -2.65. Cabaletta Bio has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $19.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.15.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cabaletta Bio will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cabaletta Bio by 174.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 28,869 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 458.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 74.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 13,905 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 99.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells that produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

