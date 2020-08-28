Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) Insider Sells $303,817.50 in Stock

Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) insider Owen Beacom sold 23,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $303,817.50.

Owen Beacom also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 14th, Owen Beacom sold 28,350 shares of Byline Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $382,158.00.

On Monday, August 10th, Owen Beacom sold 13,647 shares of Byline Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $188,055.66.

On Friday, July 31st, Owen Beacom sold 10,956 shares of Byline Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $142,866.24.

On Monday, August 3rd, Owen Beacom sold 5,387 shares of Byline Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total value of $69,061.34.

NYSE BY opened at $13.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.52. Byline Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $20.73.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $65.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.10 million. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 14.00%. As a group, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp Inc will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 13,013 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 7,215 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,030,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,498,000 after purchasing an additional 200,995 shares during the period. 40.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BY. Zacks Investment Research raised Byline Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Byline Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Byline Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

