Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.50 EPS

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 26.65% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $201.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $187.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $105.67 and a 12-month high of $250.89. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.67 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BURL. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet cut Burlington Stores from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group raised Burlington Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Nomura increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $206.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.54.

In other news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 374 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.71, for a total value of $75,439.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,601.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Fred Hand sold 14,372 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total value of $3,077,045.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,735 shares in the company, valued at $10,220,063.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,776 shares of company stock worth $6,588,457 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

