Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Upgraded to Overweight at Barclays

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a $36.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BLDR. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.71.

Shares of BLDR opened at $30.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.97 and its 200 day moving average is $20.49. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.40. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO David E. Rush sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $223,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 71,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,366.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $684,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,706.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth $21,676,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 554.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,024,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,524,000 after purchasing an additional 867,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,139,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,581,000 after purchasing an additional 542,277 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,609,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,321,000 after purchasing an additional 516,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,143,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,983,000 after purchasing an additional 452,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

