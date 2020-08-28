Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Buy”

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a $37.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.35% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also commented on BLDR. ValuEngine upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Truist lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.71.
Shares of BLDR stock opened at $30.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 2.48. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.98.
In other news, COO David E. Rush sold 10,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $223,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 71,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,366.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 30,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $684,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,706.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.
Builders FirstSource Company Profile
Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.
