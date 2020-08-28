Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Buy”

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a $37.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on BLDR. ValuEngine upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Truist lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.71.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $30.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 2.48. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.98.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.40. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO David E. Rush sold 10,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $223,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 71,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,366.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 30,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $684,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,706.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

