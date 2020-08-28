Buffalo Coal (CVE:BUF) Trading Down 33.3%

Buffalo Coal Corp (CVE:BUF)’s share price traded down 33.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. 582,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 436% from the average session volume of 108,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and a PE ratio of -0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.01.

Buffalo Coal (CVE:BUF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$10.07 million for the quarter.

Buffalo Coal Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a coal mining and supply company in South Africa. It owns a 100% interest in the Magdalena bituminous mine covering an area of approximately 1,844 hectares; and Aviemore anthracite mine covering an area of approximately 5,592 hectares located in the KwaZulu Natal Province of South Africa.

