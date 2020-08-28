Brokers Set Expectations for Genmab A/S’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Genmab A/S in a report issued on Tuesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.01. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s FY2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

GMAB has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Danske downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

GMAB opened at $36.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.05 and a 200 day moving average of $28.30. The company has a market cap of $23.93 billion and a PE ratio of 15.21. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $16.24 and a 12 month high of $38.29. The company has a current ratio of 9.53, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMAB. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 123,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 21,946 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Torray LLC now owns 179,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 19,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 53,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 8,960 shares during the last quarter. 4.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.