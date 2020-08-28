Brokers Set Expectations for Bank of Nova Scotia’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:BNS)

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 25th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the bank will earn $5.10 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.09. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The bank reported C$1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$7.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.71 billion.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BNS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities cut their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. CSFB cut their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$67.86.

TSE BNS opened at C$57.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$56.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$58.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.47. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of C$46.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$76.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.26%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

