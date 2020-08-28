Brokerages Set Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Price Target at $12.50

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cfra lifted their price target on Owens & Minor from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Owens & Minor from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BofA Securities raised Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America raised Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 9th.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Shares of OMI stock opened at $17.18 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.55. Owens & Minor has a 1-year low of $3.63 and a 1-year high of $17.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Owens & Minor’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is currently 1.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMI. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 8,668 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 857,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 13,419 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 283,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 7,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 67,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.