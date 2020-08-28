Brokerages Anticipate Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY) to Announce $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fly Leasing’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. Fly Leasing posted earnings of $1.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 81.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fly Leasing will report full-year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.69. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fly Leasing.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fly Leasing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine cut Fly Leasing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Fly Leasing from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fly Leasing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

FLY traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.39. The stock had a trading volume of 354,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,235. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $218.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.07. Fly Leasing has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $23.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Fly Leasing during the first quarter worth about $3,766,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 25.6% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,596,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,282,000 after buying an additional 528,541 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 2,010.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after buying an additional 432,306 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 15.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,134,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,986,000 after buying an additional 149,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing in the second quarter valued at $840,000. 42.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fly Leasing

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 101 aircraft, including 90 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 11 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

