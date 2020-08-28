Brink’s Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BCO)

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 1,571 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,317% compared to the average daily volume of 65 call options.

Shares of BCO opened at $49.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.38. Brink’s has a 12-month low of $33.17 and a 12-month high of $97.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.19.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.79. Brink’s had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 99.81%. The firm had revenue of $826.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Brink’s’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Brink’s will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Brink’s by 101.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Brink’s during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in Brink’s by 938.0% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Brink’s by 12,140.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Brink’s by 2,650.9% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BCO shares. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Imperial Capital reduced their target price on shares of Brink’s from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.60.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

