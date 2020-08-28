Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $39.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on EAT. Evercore ISI raised Brinker International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America upgraded Brinker International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Brinker International in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Brinker International from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.30.

Shares of EAT opened at $40.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.28. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $47.57.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.59. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 0.80%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $476,007.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,392,749.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Pankaj K. Patra sold 2,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $91,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,819 shares in the company, valued at $232,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,727 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,426 in the last ninety days. 3.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EAT. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Brinker International during the second quarter worth about $35,651,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 179.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,246,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,160 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 139.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,367,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,821,000 after purchasing an additional 795,814 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 585.5% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 668,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,035,000 after purchasing an additional 571,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 344.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 656,854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,764,000 after purchasing an additional 509,006 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

