Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) SVP Pankaj K. Patra Sells 2,285 Shares

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) SVP Pankaj K. Patra sold 2,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $91,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $40.30 on Friday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $47.57. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.28.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.59. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 12.07%. Research analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EAT. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up from $29.00) on shares of Brinker International in a report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine raised Brinker International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Brinker International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $46.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.96.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Brinker International by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Brinker International by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Brinker International by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,708 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,120 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

