Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) EVP Sells $321,399.00 in Stock

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) EVP Steve Provost sold 8,241 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $321,399.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:EAT opened at $40.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.22. Brinker International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $47.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.28.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.59. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 0.80%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Brinker International in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America raised Brinker International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Brinker International from $46.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Brinker International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.61.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,708 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,120 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

