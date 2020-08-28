Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) Director David B. Juran Purchases 4,608 Shares

Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) Director David B. Juran purchased 4,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $44,605.44. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,251,763 shares in the company, valued at $12,117,065.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

BWB stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. Bridgewater Bancshares Inc has a 1-year low of $7.99 and a 1-year high of $13.90. The firm has a market cap of $281.79 million, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.59 and its 200-day moving average is $10.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $23.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares Inc will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub cut Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bridgewater Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP bought a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

