Brickell Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:BBI) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Brickell Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:BBI) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brickell Biotech in a report issued on Tuesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Brickell Biotech’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.78) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ BBI opened at $0.82 on Thursday. Brickell Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $6.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of -0.12.

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter. Brickell Biotech had a negative return on equity of 206.93% and a negative net margin of 709.41%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brickell Biotech stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Brickell Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:BBI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 74,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.30% of Brickell Biotech at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

Brickell Biotech Company Profile

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with axillary hyperhidrosis.

