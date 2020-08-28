BRENNTAG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

BRENNTAG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of BRENNTAG AG/ADR in a research report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group lowered BRENNTAG AG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Nord/LB lowered BRENNTAG AG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BRENNTAG AG/ADR in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BRENNTAG AG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BRENNTAG AG/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of BNTGY opened at $12.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.02. BRENNTAG AG/ADR has a 52 week low of $6.17 and a 52 week high of $12.90.

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

