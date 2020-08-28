BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BrainsWay Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company. It is focused on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the Company’s proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder and obsessive-compulsive disorder. BrainsWay Ltd. is based in Jerusalem, Israel. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on BRAINSWAY LTD/S from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, BRAINSWAY LTD/S has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.81.

Shares of NASDAQ BWAY opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. BRAINSWAY LTD/S has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $12.53. The firm has a market cap of $85.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.70.

BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09. BRAINSWAY LTD/S had a negative return on equity of 38.87% and a negative net margin of 42.27%. On average, research analysts expect that BRAINSWAY LTD/S will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWAY. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S by 78.8% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 20,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S by 3.8% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 321,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after buying an additional 11,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in BRAINSWAY LTD/S during the 1st quarter valued at $2,734,000. 17.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brainsway Ltd. engages in the development and provision of technology solutions for non-invasive treatment of brain disorders in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation systems for treating various conditions, including autism, Alzheimer's disease, bipolar disorders, chronic pains, depressive disorders, Parkinson's diseases, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, post-traumatic stress disorders, multiple sclerosis, obsessive compulsive disorders, and stroke rehabilitation.

