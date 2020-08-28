BOX (NYSE:BOX) Stock Price Up 7% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Box Inc (NYSE:BOX)’s stock price rose 7% on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $19.50 and last traded at $19.29. Approximately 1,314,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 2,349,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.03.

The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.62 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 18.56% and a negative return on equity of 485.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get BOX alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on BOX. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of BOX from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of BOX from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.27.

In related news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 86,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $1,767,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,354,566 shares in the company, valued at $48,386,331.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total transaction of $313,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,218,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,461,087.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 251,815 shares of company stock worth $5,121,131 over the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BOX by 3.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,382 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in BOX by 5.5% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in BOX by 2.7% during the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 49,358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in BOX during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in BOX during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.96.

BOX Company Profile (NYSE:BOX)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.