BOX (NYSE:BOX) Issues Q3 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX) updated its third quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.13-0.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $193-195 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $192.79 million.BOX also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.56-0.60 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BOX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BOX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on BOX from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on BOX from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer began coverage on BOX in a report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.27.

NYSE BOX opened at $20.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.91 and a beta of 1.22. BOX has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $22.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.62 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 485.15% and a negative net margin of 18.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BOX will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $871,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,238,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,970,390.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 86,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $1,767,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,354,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,386,331.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 251,815 shares of company stock worth $5,121,131. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

