Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) Shares Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) by 168.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,182,421 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 742,667 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.78% of BOX worth $24,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the second quarter valued at approximately $951,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 86.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 7,133 shares during the period. 78.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 86,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $1,767,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,354,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,386,331.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $63,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 113,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,349.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 251,815 shares of company stock worth $5,121,131. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BOX shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on BOX from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on BOX in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. BOX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.27.

NYSE:BOX opened at $20.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.91 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Box Inc has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $22.09.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.31. BOX had a negative return on equity of 485.15% and a negative net margin of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.62 million. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Box Inc will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

