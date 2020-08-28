Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) CEO Robert A. Eberle Sells 1,432 Shares

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.84, for a total value of $69,938.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,261,954.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $48.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.25. Bottomline Technologies has a twelve month low of $27.82 and a twelve month high of $57.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.16 million. Bottomline Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EPAY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine cut Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub cut Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Bottomline Technologies from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Bottomline Technologies from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bottomline Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.06.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPAY. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,212,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,398,000 after acquiring an additional 464,539 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 950,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,152,000 after acquiring an additional 249,719 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Global Financials Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,085,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,111,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 291,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,679,000 after acquiring an additional 119,088 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bottomline Technologies Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

