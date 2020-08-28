Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) CEO Robert A. Eberle Sells 1,432 Shares

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.84, for a total value of $69,938.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,261,954.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $48.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.25. Bottomline Technologies has a twelve month low of $27.82 and a twelve month high of $57.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.16 million. Bottomline Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPAY. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,212,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,398,000 after acquiring an additional 464,539 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 950,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,152,000 after acquiring an additional 249,719 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Global Financials Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,085,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,111,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 291,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,679,000 after acquiring an additional 119,088 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bottomline Technologies Company Profile
Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.
Featured Story: Cost of Capital
Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.