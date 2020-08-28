BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “boohoo Group PLC operates as an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing and apparel such as dresses, tops, swim wear, body suits, shirts, blouses, lingerie, boots, heels, flats, sneakers, jewelry, bags, scarves, hats, gloves, tights, socks, sunglasses, denim and cosmetics. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States and internationally. boohoo Group PLC, formerly known as boohoo.com plc, is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BHOOY. Liberum Capital downgraded BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR in a report on Friday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

OTCMKTS BHOOY opened at $82.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 0.77. BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR has a 1-year low of $52.73 and a 1-year high of $105.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.51.

BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR Company Profile

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

