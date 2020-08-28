BOMB Achieves Market Cap of $939,484.27 (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. During the last seven days, BOMB has traded down 22.8% against the US dollar. BOMB has a market capitalization of $939,484.27 and $75,298.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOMB token can currently be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00008929 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00065195 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11,487.66 or 1.00235729 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002929 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000813 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00160318 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002636 BTC.

BOMB Token Profile

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 918,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 918,109 tokens. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com

Buying and Selling BOMB

BOMB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

