BMO Capital Markets Boosts Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $265.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target upped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $207.00 to $265.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the software maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 22.33% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on WDAY. OTR Global lowered Workday to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Workday from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Workday in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Workday from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Workday from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.73.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $216.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.77. The firm has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.01 and a beta of 1.50. Workday has a 52-week low of $107.75 and a 52-week high of $219.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. Workday’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Workday will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 278,379 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.65, for a total transaction of $50,010,787.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 88,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.73, for a total value of $17,025,575.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 484,091 shares of company stock valued at $87,887,994. 26.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Workday by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Workday by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,756 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 576 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in Workday by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

