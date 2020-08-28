BlueCoin (BLU) Price Hits $0.0002

BlueCoin (CURRENCY:BLU) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. BlueCoin has a total market cap of $131,716.67 and $2.00 worth of BlueCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BlueCoin has traded 3% lower against the dollar. One BlueCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.03 or 0.00741666 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00012340 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 35% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006495 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00030685 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.67 or 0.01235742 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000148 BTC.

BlueCoin Coin Profile

BlueCoin (CRYPTO:BLU) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 30th, 2015. BlueCoin’s total supply is 574,683,675 coins. BlueCoin’s official Twitter account is @BlueCoin_info and its Facebook page is accessible here . BlueCoin’s official website is www.bluecoin.io

Buying and Selling BlueCoin

BlueCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlueCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlueCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

