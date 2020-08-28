Blackline Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:BL)

Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 640 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 967% compared to the average daily volume of 60 put options.

NASDAQ:BL opened at $84.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Blackline has a 12 month low of $38.32 and a 12 month high of $94.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.05.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. Blackline had a negative net margin of 12.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $83.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blackline will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Blackline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Blackline from $54.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Blackline in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Blackline from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Blackline from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.80.

In other Blackline news, insider Morgan Karole Prager sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $2,252,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,089,595.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total transaction of $86,402.19. Insiders sold 101,113 shares of company stock valued at $8,393,902 over the last 90 days. 13.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BL. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackline by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after buying an additional 361,839 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Blackline by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 10,071 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackline by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after buying an additional 17,418 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Blackline by 285.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Blackline by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Blackline Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

