BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Stock Price Up 6.3%

BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB)’s share price was up 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.21 and last traded at $5.08. Approximately 7,732,408 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 5,321,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.78.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BB shares. ValuEngine downgraded BlackBerry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Pi Financial reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on BlackBerry from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James set a $7.50 target price on BlackBerry and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.86.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.66. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.33 and a beta of 1.47.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.58 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 75.38% and a positive return on equity of 0.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that BlackBerry Ltd will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 19,820,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,091,000 after buying an additional 427,767 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,980,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,438,000 after buying an additional 1,912,757 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in BlackBerry by 0.8% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,969,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after purchasing an additional 23,689 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in BlackBerry by 9.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,241,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,856,000 after purchasing an additional 198,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackBerry by 3.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,981,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,631,000 after purchasing an additional 68,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

About BlackBerry (NYSE:BB)

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

