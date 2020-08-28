BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Friday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. BJ’s Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.65.

BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $28.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.34. BJ’s Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.82. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $128.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.38 million. Equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BJRI. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 966.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

