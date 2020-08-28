Bitcoin Private 24-Hour Volume Reaches $3,957.00 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $574,498.80 and $3,957.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.38 or 0.00666229 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00085596 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00074558 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000979 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

