Bitcoin Plus (XBC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $43,993.00

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. One Bitcoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.86 or 0.00033723 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade By Trade, CoinExchange, Poloniex and Trade Satoshi. Bitcoin Plus has a total market cap of $562,620.38 and approximately $43,993.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Plus has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00007842 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005325 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000580 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000969 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

About Bitcoin Plus

XBC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 30th, 2014. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 145,577 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Plus is www.bitcoinplus.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Plus is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Plus

Bitcoin Plus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and Trade By Trade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Plus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

