Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Trading Down 6.7%

Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC) shares fell 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.69 and last traded at $0.69. 5,571,381 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 21,161,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

Several research firms recently commented on BIOC. ValuEngine raised shares of Biocept from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on shares of Biocept in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Biocept from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Biocept from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

Get Biocept alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 million. Biocept had a negative return on equity of 142.34% and a negative net margin of 462.43%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Biocept Inc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Biocept stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 37,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC)

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell (CTC) and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Biocept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biocept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.