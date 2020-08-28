BidaskClub Lowers Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) to Hold

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Sleep Number from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Sleep Number from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sleep Number has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.71.

NASDAQ SNBR opened at $46.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.28 and a 200-day moving average of $38.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.25. Sleep Number has a 52 week low of $15.27 and a 52 week high of $61.00.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.22. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 48.94% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $284.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sleep Number will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 11,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total value of $599,775.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,463 shares of company stock worth $2,291,081. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 30.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 3.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 4.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 9.1% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 16,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

