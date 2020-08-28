BidaskClub Downgrades UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) to Strong Sell

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UFP Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

UFP Technologies stock opened at $42.45 on Wednesday. UFP Technologies has a 12 month low of $30.80 and a 12 month high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.70 million, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.77.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $42.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UFP Technologies will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas Oberdorf sold 7,589 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total value of $332,853.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,316.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UFPT. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 22,384 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in UFP Technologies by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 17,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in UFP Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,898,000. EAM Investors LLC boosted its position in UFP Technologies by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 30,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in UFP Technologies by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.