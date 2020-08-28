BidaskClub Downgrades Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) to Buy

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RBBN. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.83.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

Shares of RBBN stock opened at $4.07 on Wednesday. Ribbon Communications has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $5.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.32 and its 200 day moving average is $3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $615.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $210.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.00 million. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 28.50% and a negative return on equity of 34.37%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ribbon Communications will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bruce William Mcclelland acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.49 per share, for a total transaction of $44,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,831.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Anthony Scarfo sold 9,014 shares of Ribbon Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $35,334.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,273.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $222,700 and sold 21,338 shares valued at $86,161. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Ribbon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Ribbon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Ribbon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Ribbon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables secure and innovative business and consumer communications services.

Read More: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.