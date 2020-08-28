BidaskClub Downgrades National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) to Sell

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:NRC opened at $56.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. National Research has a fifty-two week low of $34.00 and a fifty-two week high of $71.35.
National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.17 million for the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 100.28%.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Research by 152.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 88,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after buying an additional 53,277 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of National Research by 5.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of National Research by 94.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of National Research by 1,414.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 55,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Research by 6.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 192,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after buying an additional 11,035 shares during the last quarter. 40.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About National Research
National Research Corporation (NRC) is a provider of analytics and insights that facilitate revenue growth, patient, employee and customer retention and patient engagement for healthcare providers, payers and other healthcare organizations. The Company’s portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides information and analysis to healthcare organizations and payers across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience and satisfaction, community population health risks, workforce engagement, community perceptions, and physician engagement.
