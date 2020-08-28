BidaskClub Downgrades National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) to Sell

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRC opened at $56.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. National Research has a fifty-two week low of $34.00 and a fifty-two week high of $71.35.

Get National Research alerts:

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.17 million for the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 100.28%.

In other National Research news, CFO Kevin R. Karas sold 13,576 shares of National Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $786,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,718 shares in the company, valued at $621,108.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John N. Nunnelly sold 5,926 shares of National Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $356,152.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,482. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,649 shares of company stock valued at $1,151,702. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Research by 152.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 88,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after buying an additional 53,277 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of National Research by 5.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of National Research by 94.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of National Research by 1,414.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 55,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Research by 6.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 192,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after buying an additional 11,035 shares during the last quarter. 40.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Research

National Research Corporation (NRC) is a provider of analytics and insights that facilitate revenue growth, patient, employee and customer retention and patient engagement for healthcare providers, payers and other healthcare organizations. The Company’s portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides information and analysis to healthcare organizations and payers across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience and satisfaction, community population health risks, workforce engagement, community perceptions, and physician engagement.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for National Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.