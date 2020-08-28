BidaskClub Downgrades Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) to Hold

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $70.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.79.

LOGI opened at $72.85 on Wednesday. Logitech International has a fifty-two week low of $31.37 and a fifty-two week high of $75.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.96.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.36. Logitech International had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The firm had revenue of $791.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.14 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Logitech International will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 27th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 145,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total transaction of $8,373,013.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 826,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,514,133.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 318,759 shares of company stock worth $20,657,315. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 292,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Logitech International during the first quarter worth $205,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Logitech International by 20.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 7,881 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Logitech International by 56.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 36.25% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

