BidaskClub Downgrades Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

EIGR has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.00.

EIGR stock opened at $10.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $15.82. The firm has a market cap of $332.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.78.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.11. Equities analysts predict that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey S. Glenn purchased 10,000 shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.46 per share, for a total transaction of $114,600.00. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 167.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

About Eiger Biopharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

