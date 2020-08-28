BidaskClub Downgrades Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) to Buy

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on AAWW. Cowen raised their price target on Atlas Air Worldwide from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Atlas Air Worldwide from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atlas Air Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.40.
Shares of AAWW stock opened at $56.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.46 and a 200 day moving average of $37.19. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 52 week low of $14.97 and a 52 week high of $61.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.
In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, Director William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $293,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 91,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,402,846.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Duncan J. Mcnabb sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $90,270.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,123.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,033,700 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Telemark Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,402,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,801,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,252,000 after purchasing an additional 464,115 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,313,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 139.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 428,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,437,000 after purchasing an additional 249,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,519,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.
About Atlas Air Worldwide
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.
