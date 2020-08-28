BidaskClub Downgrades Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) to Buy

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AAWW. Cowen raised their price target on Atlas Air Worldwide from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Atlas Air Worldwide from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atlas Air Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.40.

Shares of AAWW stock opened at $56.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.46 and a 200 day moving average of $37.19. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 52 week low of $14.97 and a 52 week high of $61.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $2.64. Atlas Air Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $825.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, Director William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $293,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 91,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,402,846.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Duncan J. Mcnabb sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $90,270.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,123.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,033,700 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Telemark Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,402,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,801,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,252,000 after purchasing an additional 464,115 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,313,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 139.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 428,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,437,000 after purchasing an additional 249,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,519,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

