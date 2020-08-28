Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Berry Petroleum Corporation is an energy company. It engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of domestic oil and natural gas reserves primarily located in the San Joaquin Basin in California, the Uinta Basin in Utah, the Piceance Basin in Colorado and the East Texas Basin in Texas. Berry Petroleum Corporation is based in Bakersfield, CA. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BRY. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Berry Petroleum from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Berry Petroleum from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Berry Petroleum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Berry Petroleum in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Berry Petroleum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Berry Petroleum presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.34.

NASDAQ:BRY opened at $3.85 on Tuesday. Berry Petroleum has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $11.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.40.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.15). Berry Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 9.83% and a negative net margin of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $33.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Berry Petroleum will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Berry Petroleum by 24.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,881 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Berry Petroleum in the first quarter worth $63,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Berry Petroleum by 74.5% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 40,703 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 17,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Berry Petroleum by 483.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 60,880 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 50,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Petroleum

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

