Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Barco (OTCMKTS:BCNAF)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Barco (OTCMKTS:BCNAF) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Barco stock opened at $26.01 on Tuesday. Barco has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $256.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.22.

About Barco

Barco NV develops visualization solutions for the entertainment, enterprise, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Entertainment, Enterprise, and Healthcare. It offers cinema, installation, postproduction, rental, simulation, and virtual reality projectors; presentation switchers and screen management systems, scalers, and converters; LED image processing, and indoor LED displays; and laser, LCD, LED rear-projection, and LED video walls, as well as video wall controllers and upgrade kits.

