Berenberg Bank Analysts Give UniCredit (BIT:UCG) a €9.50 Price Target

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) has been given a €9.50 ($11.18) target price by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

UCG has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.50 ($11.18) price target on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €10.80 ($12.71) price target on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. HSBC set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group set a €8.70 ($10.24) price target on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UniCredit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €10.15 ($11.94).

UniCredit has a 52-week low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a 52-week high of €18.38 ($21.62).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, and Fineco segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

