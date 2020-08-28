Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Price Target Cut to $270.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $285.00 to $270.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

BDX has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays raised Becton Dickinson and from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Becton Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $279.47.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $246.57 on Thursday. Becton Dickinson and has a 1-year low of $197.75 and a 1-year high of $286.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $264.89 and its 200-day moving average is $249.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

In other news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $330,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the first quarter worth $27,000. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 45.3% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the second quarter worth $36,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 65.0% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

