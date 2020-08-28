BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BBAR. Zacks Investment Research lowered BBVA Banco Frances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine downgraded BBVA Banco Frances from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, HSBC downgraded BBVA Banco Frances from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

Get BBVA Banco Frances alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BBAR opened at $3.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.19 million, a PE ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.18. BBVA Banco Frances has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $6.31.

BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $298.27 million during the quarter. BBVA Banco Frances had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 23.28%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in BBVA Banco Frances during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in BBVA Banco Frances in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in BBVA Banco Frances in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in BBVA Banco Frances in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in BBVA Banco Frances in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

About BBVA Banco Frances

BBVA Banco Francés SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to small and medium enterprises, and individual customers in Spain, Mexico, South America, the United States, Turkey, and rest of Eurasia. The company offers current, checking, and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for BBVA Banco Frances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBVA Banco Frances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.