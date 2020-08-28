Bayer AG (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Receives $21.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Bayer AG (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on BAYRY shares. ValuEngine raised Bayer from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Commerzbank raised Bayer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer in a research report on Friday, June 26th.

BAYRY opened at $16.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $63.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.16. Bayer has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $21.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.17.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

