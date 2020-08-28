Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on BBSI. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Barrett Business Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.25.

BBSI stock opened at $56.69 on Thursday. Barrett Business Services has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $95.64. The firm has a market cap of $444.86 million, a PE ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.69. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.08, for a total value of $116,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,380.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBSI. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Barrett Business Services by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC now owns 254,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,106,000 after buying an additional 65,339 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Barrett Business Services by 28.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 224,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,944,000 after acquiring an additional 50,228 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the first quarter worth approximately $1,344,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Barrett Business Services by 45.5% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 79,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 24,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Barrett Business Services by 17.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 160,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,523,000 after acquiring an additional 23,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

