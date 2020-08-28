Barclays Raises Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target to $283.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $274.00 to $283.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.41% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Autodesk from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on Autodesk from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upgraded Autodesk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.63.
Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $243.11 on Wednesday. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $125.38 and a 12-month high of $254.35. The stock has a market cap of $53.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.15, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.60.
In other Autodesk news, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 7,490 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.67, for a total value of $1,780,148.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 6,884 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.28, for a total value of $1,667,855.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,013 shares of company stock worth $8,904,908. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 160 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Autodesk by 458.6% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 162 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Autodesk Company Profile
Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.
