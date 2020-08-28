Barclays Raises Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target to $283.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $274.00 to $283.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Autodesk from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on Autodesk from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upgraded Autodesk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.63.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $243.11 on Wednesday. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $125.38 and a 12-month high of $254.35. The stock has a market cap of $53.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.15, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.60.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 291.52% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $913.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 7,490 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.67, for a total value of $1,780,148.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 6,884 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.28, for a total value of $1,667,855.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,013 shares of company stock worth $8,904,908. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 160 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Autodesk by 458.6% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 162 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

