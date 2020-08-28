Barclays Lowers RDS-A (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) to Underweight

RDS-A (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) was downgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, FinViz reports.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised RDS-A from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RDS-A currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS RDS-A opened at $30.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.59.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

